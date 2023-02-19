A Davenport man and woman were arrested Sunday in connection with the armed robbery of a convenience store Saturday night.

The robbery occurred at 10:03 p.m. at the Shell gas station located at 1139 Brady St.

Eric Kaprice Richard, 51, who lives in an apartment building in the 200 block of East 9th Street, not far from the gas station, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years. If a person is convicted of first-degree robbery, a judge will determine if the person serves 50% or 12 ½ years, or 70%, or 17 ½ years, of the sentence before parole or work release can be granted.

Richard also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. According to police documents, Richard was convicted in 2009 of felony domestic assault in Hennepin County, Minnesota.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Brandon Askew, a man armed with a gun went to the gas station and demanded cash from the register. He then fled on foot.

The man, whom police identified as Richard, could be seen on video surveillance cameras from nearby businesses running back to his apartment.

Officers served a search warrant on Richard’s apartment Sunday and located the clothes he was wearing and the cash. Officers also seized .22-caliber ammunition.

Also arrested in connection with the case is Chenell Charisse Mitchell, 43, whose address is the same as Richard’s.

Mitchell also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm as she has a felony conviction for trafficking in cocaine base, or “crack,” from 2002.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer AJ Poirier, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Mitchell was in at 3:01 p.m. Sunday at 6310 Brady Street, the Relax Inn. The traffic stop was in connection to the robbery investigation.

From the vehicle officers seized a .22-caliber pistol.

During a post-Miranda interview, Mitchell admitted to ownership of the gun.

Richard, in a post-Miranda interview, told officers the gun stays in the vehicle.

Both Richard and Mitchell were being held Sunday night without bond in the Scott County Jail.

Each is expected to make a first appearance on their respective charges Monday in Scott County District Court, at which time a magistrate will set their respective bonds and schedule a preliminary hearing in each of their cases.