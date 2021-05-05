Two people charged with breaking windows in Davenport

Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning for breaking windows at businesses ion the 300 block of Gaines Street and throwing objects at passing cars.

Dustin Elias Praught, 35, of Wilton, Iowa, and Tori Mae See, 21, of Davenport, admitted they broke several windows while walking along 3rd Street, according to court documents.

Davenport police officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 a.m.

They were charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Police estimate the total cost of the damages to be $10,300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.