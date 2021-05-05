 Skip to main content
Two people charged with breaking windows in Davenport
Two people charged with breaking windows in Davenport

Two people were arrested early Wednesday morning for breaking windows at businesses ion the 300 block of Gaines Street and throwing objects at passing cars.

Dustin Elias Praught, 35, of Wilton, Iowa, and Tori Mae See, 21, of Davenport, admitted they broke several windows while walking along 3rd Street, according to court documents.

Davenport police officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 a.m.

They were charged with first-degree criminal mischief, a class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. 

Police estimate the total cost of the damages to be $10,300. 

