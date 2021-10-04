Two people displaced, several pets killed in Moline house fire Monday morning

Several pets were lost in a house fire Monday morning in Moline. The two human occupants of the house were able to escape safely, but the house was deemed a total loss.
The Moline Fire Department responded to the fire at 431 50th St. around 10:30 a.m., according to a press release. It was a small, single-story, single-family home and fire was showing from three sides when the firefighters arrived.
The two people were found outside and informed the firefighters that no one else was in the house. The main body of fire was controlled in about twenty minutes, and fire crews remained on scene for two hours performing salvage and overhaul.
The American Red Cross is currently assisting the residents with temporary housing.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Moline Fire Department was assisted by the Moline Police Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, Moline Second Alarmers, and Mid-American Energy.