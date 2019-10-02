Rock Island County authorities have released the names of a man and woman killed in a car crash late Monday on Turkey Hollow Road.
The driver was Michael J. McManus, 41, of Rock Island, and the passenger, Ashlee M. Silvia, 32, of Milan, Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson said Wednesday.
Rock Island County sheriff's deputies were called at 11 p.m. Monday to the 10700 block of Turkey Hollow Road, according to the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office. When they got there, deputies found a vehicle ablaze.
The bodies of two people were found inside the vehicle after the fire was put out.
Gustafson said autopsies were performed Wednesday, but the preliminary results were inconclusive, Gustafson said. Further tests are scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.