Two people safe after Moline house fire

Two people escaped a house fire unharmed at 2 Wildwood Drive in Moline Tuesday morning.

At 2:43 a.m., Moline Fire Department was called to the home and found a two-story, single-family home with smoke and flames coming from the back of the second story, according to a news release from the fire department.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The house is uninhabitable. The cause is undetermined at this time.

Moline fire fighters were assisted by Moline Police Department, East Moline Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, MidAmerican Energy, and the Moline Second Alarmers.

