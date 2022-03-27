 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people seriously injured in two separate Davenport shootings

Police call

Two people suffered serious wounds early Sunday in separate shooting incidents in Davenport, police said.

The first incident occurred at 1:31 a.m. in the 300 block of West 3rd Street.

Officers went to the area for bar close and were told there was a gunshot victim. A 23-year-old man had suffered a serious gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment.

The second incident occurred at 5:06 a.m. in the 100 block of East Locust Street.

Davenport firefighters and Medic EMS were sent to the scene for what was reported as an unknown medical issue.

Once at the scene firefighters and medics found a 53-year-old man suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Davenport police went to the scene to investigate.

The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, for treatment.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave a tip on the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app.

