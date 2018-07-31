Two men accused of a March robbery in Rock Island County have pleaded guilty, with one immediately receiving prison time and the other scheduled for an October sentencing.
The incident happened on March 4 in Rock Island, according to authorities. A man and a woman were robbed but were not injured just after midnight in the 2700 block of 34th Street. Their assailants took their wallets, which contained identifications, credit cards and other belongings. Weapons were implied but not used.
Two of the men charged in the case — Hunter C. Adlfinger, 18, East Moline, and Jack L. Kalagian, 19, Rock Island — both pleaded guilty last week to aggravated robbery as part of a deal with prosecutors, according to court records and Rock Island County State's Attorney John McGehee said. A charge of armed robbery filed against each was dismissed as part of the deal.
Kalagian is expected to appear Oct. 29 to be sentenced, McGehee said. Adlfinger waived a presentence investigation, which would have led to a later sentencing date and was immediately sentenced, receiving seven years in prison.
Also charged with armed robbery and aggravated robbery in relation to the case was Samuel O. James, 27, East Moline, according to Rock Island County court records.
On June 1, James also pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery as part of an agreement with prosecutors. He waived a presentence investigation and was sentenced that day to four years in prison and two years of supervised release once his prison term is over.