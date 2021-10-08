Two Quad-Cities men federally indicted for armed robberies and carjacking

Two Quad-Cities men have been federally indicted for allegedly committing five armed robberies and an armed carjacking between July and October of 2020.
Emmanuel Lance Howard, 21, of Davenport and Evander Allen Jordan, 37, of Rock Island robbed five local businesses while showing a gun, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office for the Central District of Iowa.
The businesses robbed were Little Caesers Pizza, Midwest Title Loans, Papa John's Pizza, Pawn King and Domino's Pizza. They also stole a car while showing a gun, the release states.
During the Domino's Pizza robbery the gun was reportedly discharged.
A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Sept. 21 and it was unsealed Thursday after Howard and Jordan were arrested.
Howard was arrested in San Antonio and Jordan was arrested in Davenport. They are both in the custody of the United States Marshals Service. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 6, 2021.
Howard and Jordan face a maximum statutory penalty of up to life in prison if convicted.
The investigation was conducted by several agencies, including the Rock Island Police Department, the Moline Police Department, the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.