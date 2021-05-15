 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two rescued, 12 escape early morning condo fire in Moline
0 comments
topical alert top story

Two rescued, 12 escape early morning condo fire in Moline

  • Updated
  • 0
first responder-fire trucks 086.JPG

Two people were rescued from a condo fire in Moline early Saturday morning.

Twelve more got out of the three-story, 12 unit condominium at 3069 4th Street, according to firefighters.

No one was injured.

Moline fire officials say firefighters responded at 1:16 a.m. and found heavy smoke and fire. The main fire was in the kitchen of Unit 1 and was extinguished in about 10 minutes. The entire building is uninhabitable, with approximately $50,000 in damage.

Firefighters said residents were able to find housing with other family members.

The cause is under investigation.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News