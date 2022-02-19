Two Rock Island County correctional officers charged after punching an incarcerated man

Two Rock Island County correctional officers face felony battery charges after they allegedly punched and hit an incarcerated man on Jan. 30.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney filed felony charges Friday and bond was set. The two officers charged, both men, were not named in a news release from the state's attorney's office.

They have been on administrative leave since Jan. 30.

They face charges of class 3 felony aggravated battery -- which the state's attorney's office says is "knowingly, and without any legal justification, making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature and causing bodily harm to an incarcerated inmate at the Rock Island County Jail."

The officers allegedly punched and struck the man repeatedly, resulting in bruising and abrasions.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos asked City of Rock Island Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct an independent criminal investigation, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

The aggravated battery charges were filed Friday, and bond was set.

