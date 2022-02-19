Two Rock Island County correctional officers charged with battery identified

Two Rock Island County correctional officers face felony battery charges after they allegedly punched and hit an incarcerated man on Jan. 30.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said corrections officers Cameron Gerischer and Jacob Ward each was charged with one count of aggravated battery.

The charge is a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 2-5 years or a term on probation.

Both Gerischer and Ward have been on administrative leave since Jan. 30.

The men are accused of punching and striking an inmate repeatedly with their fists, resulting in bruising and abrasions.

The incident occurred Jan. 30 among the two corrections officers and the inmate inside the Rock Island County Jail. The incident was immediately reported to the Sheriff’s Department supervisors, and an internal investigation was opened. The two correctional officers involved were placed on administrative leave.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos asked the city of Rock Island Police Department and the State’s Attorney’s Office to conduct an independent criminal investigation, according to a news release from the state's attorney's office.

The aggravated battery charges were filed Friday, and bond was set.

Last year, two female Rock Island County corrections officers, Alondra Valtierra-Martinez, 25, and Mackenzie Martin, 24, were accused of battering an incarcerated woman on Jan. 29, 2021.

Both women have since pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor charge of battery.

Valtierra-Martinez was sentenced to one year on conditional discharged during a hearing Feb. 3 in Rock Island County Circuit Court, according to circuit court electronic records.

Martin was sentenced to one year’s supervision during a sentencing hearing Jan. 11, according to circuit court electronic records.

Love 0 Funny 2 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Thomas Geyer Follow Thomas Geyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today