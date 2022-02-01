Two Rock Island County correctional officers, inmate, being investigated after incident Sunday

A pair of investigations is underway after an encounter Sunday between two Rock Island County correctional officers and an inmate of the jail, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.

Bustos said in a news release Tuesday that an internal investigation is being carried out by the Rock Island County Sheriff Office’s Office of Professional Standards.

The second inquiry is a criminal investigation to be carried out by the Rock Island Police Department, which will present its findings to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The two correctional officers, who were not identified, are on administrative leave pending the investigations.

The inmate was not identified. No further details were released.

