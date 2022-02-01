 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Rock Island County correctional officers, inmate, being investigated after incident Sunday

Rock Island County Jail

People incarcerated in the Rock Island County jail haven't been able to get a COVID-19 vaccine since May, but officials said the vaccines should be offered next week.

 FILE PHOTO

A pair of investigations is underway after an encounter Sunday between two Rock Island County correctional officers and an inmate of the jail, according to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos.

Bustos said in a news release Tuesday that an internal investigation is being carried out by the Rock Island County Sheriff Office’s Office of Professional Standards.

The second inquiry is a criminal investigation to be carried out by the Rock Island Police Department, which will present its findings to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The two correctional officers, who were not identified, are on administrative leave pending the investigations.

The inmate was not identified. No further details were released.

