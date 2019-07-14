Two people have been hospitalized after a vehicle collision in Silvis, according to police.
The Silvis Police Department reported at 6:13 p.m. that the two-vehicle crash took place in the area of 16th Avenue and John Deere Road, and that John Deere Road would be closed in both directions while the incident was investigated.
The release had not been updated as of 9 p.m. as to the condition of the two people, or whether the road had reopened.
An official with the Silvis Police Department had not yet responded to a request for more information as of that time.
Further details will be posted as they become available.