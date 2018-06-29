A Dubuque man and woman were sentenced this week in connection with an eluding and methamphetamine case in Scott County.
Timothy Steven Dress, 29, was sentenced Tuesday to up to 12 years in prison on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix drug tax stamp, and driving while barred.
Saphire Ann Lanhart, 21, was given a suspended five-year prison sentence and was placed on three years of probation on one count of failure to affix drug stamp.
Dress and Lanhart pleaded guilty to the charges in May.
According to Eldridge police, Dress was driving a tan 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee near the North Highway 61 126 mile marker when an officer attempted to pull him over for a defective passenger-side tail light on Feb. 13.
Dress tried to elude police, continued to travel about 1½ miles and ran a red stop light before stopping the vehicle, according to police.
Police searched the vehicle and found 15 grams of a white crystal substance which was discovered to be methamphetamine under the passenger seat where Lanhart was sitting, according to police.
Also under the passenger seat were small plastic bags, syringes and a glass “meth pipe” with white residue. A small digital scale with white residue also was discovered, according to police.
Police discovered that Dress is barred from driving in the state of Iowa and has 27 withdrawals in effect, according to police.
Lanhart gave police a false identity and admitted that she did so because she had active warrants, according to police.