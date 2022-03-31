Two sentenced in heroin distribution ring that led to Silvis woman's death

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced two Silvis men to 15 years or more in prison on charges they participated in a heroin distribution ring that led to a fatal overdose in 2019.
Will Sykes Jr.
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office
Dionte M. Brown
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office
U.S. District Judge Sara L. Darrow handed down the sentences to William E. Sykes Jr., 54, and Dionte Marquell Brown, 25, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.
Sykes was sentenced to 16 years in prison for the distribution of heroin and conspiring to distribute heroin. Brown received a 15-year prison term for conspiring to distribute heroin. Both must also serve three years of supervised release once their prison terms are complete.
Sykes and Brown were two of four people charged in Rock Island County with drug-induced homicide in relation to the death of 30-year-old Silvis resident Elaina Anderson on Sept. 25, 2019.
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson confirmed at the time that Anderson’s cause of death stemmed from the adverse effects of heroin.
Sebastian Suits
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office
Mary A. Brown
Rock Island County Sheriff's Office
Sebastian J. Suits, 32, of East Moline, and Mary A. Brown, 52, of Silvis, were also charged for their alleged involvement in the heroin distribution ring.
Local charges against Sykes, Dionte Brown and Mary Brown were eventually dropped in favor of federal prosecution, according to county court records. There is no parole in the federal system
Mary Brown pleaded guilty to heroin distribution in July and has yet to be sentenced, according to the U.S. Attorney’s news release.
Suits pleaded guilty in February of 2021 to attempted drug-induced homicide, according to county court records. His plea was part of an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to seven years in state prison but qualified for early release because of time already served and good behavior, according to county court records.
Suits qualified for day-for-day good-time credit. Those credits, awarded for the completion of programs or services rendered while in jail awaiting sentencing or while in prison, usually cut a person’s sentence in half.
Suits was on parole from the Sheridan Correctional Center as of March 1, according to the department of corrections website. His sentence is scheduled to end on March 1, 2024.
Sykes and Dionte Brown pleaded guilty in August, according to the news release. At Tuesday’s hearings, Darrow ordered the men to pay more than $10,000 in restitution for the overdose death.
