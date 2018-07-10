Two men were sentenced Tuesday to 171 months, or more than 14 years, in federal prison in connection with a shooting that left one man injured in January 2017.
Salem Awbrey Jurski, 25, of Davenport, and Dillon Jeremy Reyes, 25, of Davenport, were also ordered to serve five years of supervised release once they complete their prison sentence.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Both men pleaded guilty in February to interference with commerce by robbery and using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence in U.S. District Court, Davenport.
Federal court documents show Davenport police were called around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2017, to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for a man with gunshot wounds who arrived in a private vehicle.
According to their plea agreements, Reyes and Jurski met the man at Frick’s Tap in Davenport earlier that night.
Reyes and Jurski had conspired to steal ½ ounce of methamphetamine from the man, according to the plea agreements.
At some point, all three were inside an SUV and Reyes and Jurski demanded the man hand over the drugs. The pair brandished a firearm, made threats and struggled with and struck the man, according to the plea agreements.
During the struggle, the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.
Reys and Jurski initially were charged in Scott County District Court with possession of a firearm by a felon, first-degree robbery, willful injury resulting in serious injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon in connection with the incident.
Those charges were dismissed in May 2017 when the federal charges were filed.