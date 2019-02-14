Two Davenport man will spend the rest of their lives in prison for the robbery and shooting death of 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson in September 2017.
Tristin Alderman, 23, and D’marithe Culbreath, 21, both shackled and dressed in orange jail garb, appeared in Scott County District Court for sentencing in two separate hearings.
Both men were convicted in December of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. The murder charge carries a mandatory life sentence.
Alderman also was convicted of first-degree robbery, while Culbreath was convicted of second-degree robbery.
Judge Mary Howes sentenced Alderman Thursday to a consecutive 25-year term on the robbery charge. She sentenced Culbreath to up to 10 years each on the robbery and conspiracy charges.
The sentences will run at the same time as the life sentence, the judge ordered.
Prosecutors say Alderman, Culbreath, co-defendant Nakita Wiseman, and two other men conspired to rob Tumlinson of money or drugs at his home in the 1300 block of South Nevada Avenue.
Tumlinson and his girlfriend were asleep the morning of Sept. 22, 2017, when the shooting began. Tumlinson shot back in self-defense and struck Culbreath in the forehead, according to prosecutors.
The police found the couple later that morning. Tumlinson was pronounced dead at the scene; the woman had life-threatening injuries, but survived.
Police and prosecutors have said cell tower records place Alderman, Culbreath, Wiseman and the two other men in the area at the time of the shooting. A neighbor's surveillance video also shows five people running from the home.
Wiseman, who testified at Alderman and Culbreath’s trial, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery and was sentenced in December to up to 35 years in prison.
The two other men have not been charged.
Story will be updated.