A Moline man and a Rock Island woman have been sentenced to prison in separate cases — he in relation to an attack with bolt cutters and she for a stabbing.

Bryan A. Allison

Bryan A. Allison, 41, Moline, was accused of attacking someone with bolt cutters in early 2022, Allison received a 10-year sentence on May 31 in Rock Island County.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged Allison with attempted murder and one count each of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery using a deadly weapon and criminal trespass, according to previous reporting.

Officers went at 12:26 a.m. on Jan 21, 2022, to the 900 block of 40th Street Court, Moline, to investigate a report of a severely beaten person, according to previous reporting. When they arrived, they found the victim, male, with severe injuries and covered in blood. He told police Allison had attacked him with bolt cutters, and police arrested Allison a short time later.

Judge Peter Church sentenced Allison on a single count of aggravated battery, according to court records.

He will, however, get credit for time served and qualifies for day-for-day credit.

Allison pleaded guilty in March to the aggravated battery charge as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records. In return for the plea, the attempted murder charge, the criminal trespass charge and the other aggravated battery charge were all dropped.

Court records state Church had access to a presentence investigation report ahead of the sentencing hearing, and there was also a mitigation hearing before the judge announced his decision.

Destiny T.L. Thomas

Destiny T.L. Thomas, 20, Rock Island, stabbed a teenager just after midnight on Dec. 6 at the Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St., according to the Rock Island Police Department. Authorities considered the girl’s injury life-threatening.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged her with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery in relation to the attack, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Judge Frank Fuhr sentenced Thomas to three years in prison for a single count of aggravated battery. She pleaded guilty to the charge in April as part of a deal with prosecutors, and in return the other charges were dropped.

Thomas will get credit for time she’s already served in the Rock Island County Jail and also qualified for day-for-day credit, court records state.

Fuhr, like Church, had access to a presentence investigation report, and there was a mitigation hearing ahead of Thomas’ sentencing.