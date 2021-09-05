Two seriously injured in boating crash on Mississippi River near Sabula

A boat crash on the Mississippi River near Sabula, Iowa, has left two people with serious injuries.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources conservation officers responded to the crash Sunday around 10:30 a.m., near river mile marker 542.
One boat had failed to maintain proper distance and hit and ramped the boat in front, the department said in a news release.
Two people, a driver and a passenger in one of the boats, were seriously injured. An adult man was taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center and an adult woman was airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, IL.
Conservation officers said all safety equipment was "properly in place on both vessels" and passengers required to wear personal flotation devices were doing so at the time of the crash. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources assisted with the investigation.