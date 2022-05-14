Two seriously injured in Davenport crash

Davenport police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that seriously injured two people, one of whom suffered life-threatening injuries

The crash occurred at 4:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Parkway and Eastern Avenue.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed that an Audi Q5 was westbound on Veterans Memorial Parkway. While making a left turn onto Eastern Avenue, the Audi was struck by an eastbound Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Audi failed to yield the right of way to the Toyota, police said.

The driver of the Camry suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

The backseat passenger of the Camry suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, by MedForce Aeromedical Transport. The person’s condition was not available Saturday.

A frontseat passenger in the Camry and the driver of the Audi were both treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.