Two people suffered serious injuries early Sunday when the vehicle they were riding in was struck by another vehicle whose driver was allegedly drunk, Davenport police said.
The crash occurred at 2:03 a.m. at Locust and Brady streets and Davenport police in the area witnessed the crash.
Michael Anthony Coleman, Jr., 33, of 1732 Arlington Ave., Davenport, is charged with one count of operating under the influence-second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.
Coleman also is charged with two counts of serious injury by vehicle, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
He also is facing traffic offenses that include one count of reckless driving and three counts of disobeying a traffic control device.
Coleman was being held Sunday night in the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Pete Owen, at 2:03 a.m. police were in the area of Locust and Harrison streets, and facing east toward Harrison Street, when they saw a 2005 Chrysler 300 that was eastbound on Locust run the red light at Harrison Street. The vehicle then ran the red light at Main Street and then at Brady Street.
While running the red light at Brady Street the Chrysler slammed into an SUV that was northbound on Brady.
The impact seriously injured two of the passengers in the SUV. One of the passengers, a woman, was thrown from the SUV upon impact. The other victim, a man, also was seriously injured.
Both victims were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. The woman was flown to University Hospitals, Iowa City, by MedForce Air Ambulance. The conditions of the victims were not available late Sunday.
Police estimate that Coleman was driving about 55 mph in a 25 mph zone when he ran the three red lights.
Coleman refused the standard field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. However, he did submit to be tested by the Datamaster at the Scott County Jail where his blood alcohol content was measured at over .08, the legal limit.
Coleman was convicted of drunken driving on Dec. 18, 2014, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.