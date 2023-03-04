FULTON, Ill. – Two people suffered severe injuries early Saturday when the vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree and rolled over, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said in a news release.

The crash occurred at 1:10 a.m. at Illinois Route 84 and U.S. 30.

Sheriff’s investigators said the vehicle was northbound on Illinois Route 84 between the Union Pacific railroad tracks and U.S. 30.

The vehicle went onto the west shoulder of the roadway and the driver over-corrected. The vehicle then went back across the northbound lane and into the ditch on the east side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a tree and rolled over.

Both people in the vehicle, whom Booker described only as juveniles, suffered severe injuries and were taken to MercyOne Clinton Medical Center in Clinton. Their condition was not available late Saturday.

Whiteside County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Ambulance, Clinton Fire Department, and Midwest Towing.