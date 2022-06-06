 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two shell casings recovered by police after shots fired on East 9th Street

Davenport police are investigating a shooting near Palmer College after shell casings were recovered on East Ninth Street.

Two shell casings were recovered near an apartment building on the corner of East Ninth Street and Pershing Avenue Monday evening, according to police. No injuries or damage was reported.

Police detained two men and a woman from inside an apartment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

