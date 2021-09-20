Two shootings Saturday in Rock Island

The Rock Island Police Department responded to two shootings Saturday, according to the department's incident reports.
Both incidents are listed on the report as aggravated battery with a firearm. The first happened shortly before 4 p.m. at 1400 5 1/2 Ave. Rock Island. The report lists one victim, a 44-year-old man.
The second shooting happened just before midnight Saturday on the 1600 block of 2 Ave. A 26-year-old man is listed as a victim.
The identities or conditions of the victims is not known at this time. No arrests appear to be made, based on the police department's arrest records.
The police department has not yet responded to requests for further information.