One person is in the Whiteside County Jail after two people were shot Tuesday night in Morrison, Ill.
Morrison police responded to multiple 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. about a shooting at 507 West Main St, Morrison.
A 24-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man, both residents at this address, were victims of the shooting, according to a news release from the Morrison Police Department.
A suspect vehicle fled the scene.
The woman was transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Ill. The man was first transported to the Morrison Community Hospital and then airlifted to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
A 24-year-old man was taken into custody about 1 a.m. Wednesday and is being held at the Whiteside County Jail with charges pending.
Additional information and names may be released later today.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Morrison Police were assisted by the following agencies: Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations, Fulton Police Department, Erie Police Department, Prophetstown Police Department, Milledgeville Police Department, Clinton (Iowa) Police Department, Morrison Fire Department, Morrison Community Hospital Emergency Medical Services and CGH Medical Center Emergency Medical Services.