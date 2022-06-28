Two shot in separate incidents late Monday in Davenport

Two men suffered gunshot wounds in separate shooting incidents occurring 12 minutes apart late Monday, Davenport police said.

The first shooting occurred at 11:06 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scott Street, while the second shooting occurred at 11:18 p.m. in the 300 block of Dover Court.

Both men were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment. Their conditions were not available early Tuesday.

There had been no arrests as of early Tuesday, and the shootings were not related.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

