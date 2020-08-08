You have permission to edit this article.
Two shot while sitting on porch in Rock Island
Two shot while sitting on porch in Rock Island

Two people were injured during a shooting on Saturday morning in Rock Island, according to police.

Rock Island Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 14th Street and 12th Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

Officials say two shooting victims were found at a home in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue. A 49-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 52-year-old woman was shot in the arm and stomach while sitting on the front porch of the residence. They say an unknown person fired approximately five gunshots towards the home. Both victims were transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information to contact the Rock Island Police Department or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

