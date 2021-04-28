Two shots fired calls in Rock Island in the last 24 hours

Rock Island Police responded to two shots fired calls Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The first call came just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, with a report a man on a porch in the 1200 block of 11th Street shot at their car as they were driving past.

The police executed a search warrant and swept the house, where they found a gun. The suspect was identified as Skyler Lee Stewart, 26.

No one was injured and nothing was reported damaged.

Stewart was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He is prohibited from owning a gun because he has a previous conviction, from November 2019, for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to court documents.

The second call for someone being shot was around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of 7th Street.

"Victim reportedly stopped at the residence and while inside, two suspects in hoodies and masks entered in an attempt to rob the victim," police said.

A struggle ensued among the victim and the robbers, and the victim was shot in the leg. Police said the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Police have not identified any suspects in this shooting.

