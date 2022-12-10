Two stabbed in Sterling home invasion

Sterling, Ill. -- Two people suffered stab wounds during a home invasion early Saturday, Sterling Police said in a news release.

Sterling Police were sent to the 800 block of West 19th Street at 6:31 a.m. to investigate a disturbance.

Outside the home, officers found Matthew R. Martinez, 27.

Inside the home officers found a man and a woman who were bleeding from multiple laceration and stab wounds. There also was a fire burning in the attached garage.

Both victims were taken to CGH Medical Center, Sterling. The woman suffered non-life-threatening wounds. The man was transferred to a hospital in Rockford. His condition was not available Saturday night.

According to Sterling Police Chief Alejandro Chavira, Martinez allegedly forced his way into the home and attacked the man and woman after setting fire to the garage. The female victim had Martinez had a prior relationship.

Martinez is charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one count of home invasion. Each of the charges is a Class X felony under Illinois law that carry a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Sterling police were aided at the scene by the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, Sterling Fire Department, CGH EMS, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The incident remains under investigation.