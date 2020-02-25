You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Two students injured in welding accident at Blong Technology Center
topical alert top story

Two students injured in welding accident at Blong Technology Center

{{featured_button_text}}
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges

An Eastern Iowa Community Colleges official confirmed two students were injured Tuesday in a welding accident at Blong Tech Center in Davenport.

A high school student was injured when “ ... a spark flew into her clothing ...” burning her, according to Associate Director for Marketing and Communications Alan Campbell.

Campbell said the teenager is part of a high school program at John T. Blong Technology Center, 8500 Hillandale Road.

A second student, not part of the high school program, was burned when he tried to help at the scene.

Campbell said the incident was an accident and the extent of the students’ injuries is not known.

Davenport Fire Marshal Jim Morris was unavailable for comment.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News