Rock Island Police apprehended two suspects related to a previous shooting after a minor traffic accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to a media release from the Rock Island Police Department: At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport police notified Rock Island police of a vehicle crossing into the city that reportedly had occupants involved in a previous shooting incident in Moline.

The vehicle was involved in a minor accident in the 1000 block of 14th Street in Rock Island, and the occupants fled into a nearby residence.

Two subjects then were located, taken into custody and transported to the Rock Island Police Department for interviews.

Additional charges resulting from the investigation are pending.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Rock Island Academy was placed on a soft lockdown until the subjects were apprehended. The academy was able to resume normal school function without further interruption.