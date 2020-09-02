Two taken into custody after stolen car they were in crashes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport police took two men into custody Wednesday after the stolen Chevrolet Impala in which they were riding crashed in a work zone on East 53rd Street just west of Tremont Avenue.

The Impala, which, according to police, was driven at a high rate of speed westbound on East 53rd Street, crashed in the 900 block after the driver lost control. The car went over the uneven roadway in the construction zone, which caused the passenger-side front wheel to come off and fly into the north-side ditch.

The vehicle also slammed into several large concrete sewer pipes. One of the pipes was sent rolling down into the ditch.

Both men attempted to flee on foot but were quickly captured. They were checked out by paramedics from Medic EMS and then taken to the Davenport Police Station.

A Davenport squad car that was behind the Impala struck the back end of the Impala after it came to rest on the north side of East 53rd Street.

Officers confirmed the Impala, which had no license plates attached, was stolen.

Police also said construction workers would have to check the concrete sewer pipes for damage, particularly the one that rolled into the ditch.

