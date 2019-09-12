Two teenage boys — 14 and 15 — were arrested late Thursday morning after police say they fled from police in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a robbery earlier in the day.
At 10:42 a.m., a Davenport Police officer observed a stolen vehicle traveling in the area of East Locust and Eastern Avenue.
This vehicle, a black 2016 Honda Pilot, had been stolen from the 4400 block of Spring Street during a residential burglary early Thursday.
Following a short pursuit, the vehicle was disabled when an officer initiated a Pursuit Intervention Technique at East 14th Street and Pershing Avenue.
The two teens fled on foot and were arrested a short time later.
Prior to the pursuit, the vehicle was involved in a robbery at 8:19 a.m. in the 100 block of West 12th Street.
A short time later, the vehicle attempted to run over a relative of the robbery victim who tried to confront them over the robbery in the 200 block of West 12th Street.
No one was injured.
The teens are in custody on a charge of first-degree theft. Other felony charges are pending, police say.
Police ask anyone with information about the incidents to call the Davenport Police
Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CrimeReports by Motorola.”