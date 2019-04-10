Two Eldridge teenagers accused of robbing the Eldridge Mart with airsoft guns Monday night made their initial appearances in court Wednesday.
The older boy, Justin Timothy Boutwell, 17, has been charged as an adult in Scott County District Court on one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Bond was set Wednesday at $10,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing April 19.
The younger boy, 15, has been charged as a juvenile in Scott County Juvenile Court with the same charge. Court records show that he has a detention review and prehearing conference April 17.
The Quad-City Times is not naming him because of his juvenile status.
Eldridge Police allege in arrest affidavits filed Tuesday that the two teenagers went into the Eldridge Mart, 209 E. LeClaire Road. They had airsoft AR-15-style weapons painted black to replicate a real firearm.
They displayed the weapons, demanded money, and fled on foot with $265 in cash, according to the affidavit.
Police say the airsoft guns were found in the area of the store after the robbery.