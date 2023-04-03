Two teens are facing charges after threats of violence were made against two Quad-Cities area high schools.

United Township High School

The East Moline Police Department learned Sunday night of a shooting threat made against United Township, according to a department news release. The threat, made on Snapchat, implied there would be a shooting Monday.

The ensuing investigation indicated the threat was likely not valid, but authorities arrested a 16-year-old UT student on suspicion of felony disorderly conduct, the release states.

The student has been released to her family and the case will be handled in the juvenile court system, the release states.

The release also stated that the district will consider potential disciplinary action.

The police department said there was extra security and other precautions taken at the high school.

UT Superintendent Jay Morrow said Monday afternoon that the threat did not otherwise impact school operations.

East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey said Monday afternoon that there was no indication of a link to a threat made against Davenport North High School, but that the investigation was ongoing.

The department asked that anyone with information concerning the case contact the department at 309-752-1555. They can also contact Crime Stopper’s Quad-Cities branch at 309-762-9500 or through the P3 Tips app.

Davenport’s North High School

Davenport Police Department school resource officers learned at about 11:30 a.m. Monday of a possible social media threat at North, according to a department news release. It involved possible threats of violence against students and staff at the school.

As a result, Scott County authorities have charged a 15-year-old with threats of terrorism and false reports of a bomb, the release states.

Investigators determined there was no immediate threat, but police made the arrest because of the seriousness of the possible threat and the disruption it caused at North.

The arrested teen was sent to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the release.

As part of its response to the potential threat, the police department sent extra officers to North, the release states.

The release did not include further details about the nature of the threat or how it impacted operations at Davenport North. It said that the investigation was ongoing.

The Davenport Community School District had not yet responded to a request for more information as of late Monday afternoon.

The police department said in the release that it is important to report suspicious activity to a trusted adult.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers via the P3 App, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers can also be reached at 309-762-9500.