Two teens charged as adults in escape attempt from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center

Two teens being held in Scott County's Juvenile Detention Center have been charged as adults after Davenport Police allege they assaulted center staff in an escape attempt late Thursday.

Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, and Fernando M. Cooks, 17, both of Davenport, are charged in Scott County District Court with one count each of third-degree kidnapping and one count of assault while participating in a felony.

Third-degree kidnapping is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Assault while participating in a felony is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officers Riley McIntyre and Jared Crow, officers were sent to the facility, located at 500 W. 4th St., just before midnight Thursday.

According to McIntyre's affidavit concerning Harper, Harper grabbed an employee "of the correctional facility by her right arm and pulled the victim's arm in a downward motion." Harper grabbed the victim's arm, "in an attempt to not allow the victim to call 911 services."

The victim was attempting to call police because the staff felt threatened by the defendant and others. Harper took the victim's phone.

Harper then "deprived a second victim of her cell phone," according to McIntyre's affidavit.

Harper then tried to escape the facility.

Harper was being held in the Juvenile Detention Center on an adult charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davenport Police arrested Harper on the charge on Sept. 19.

Felon in possession is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

During a jail confinement hearing Friday, District Judge Tamra Roberts ordered Harper to be transferred to the Scott County Jail.

According to Crow's affidavit involving Cooks, Cooks "forced an employee of a government facility to follow them to and unlock doors in an attempt to escape the facility. The employee was forced to do these acts while under the fear of being assaulted."

Cooks also yelled at and threatened another juvenile detention staff member.

These threats were heard by police.

Crow's affidavit states that Cooks "along with multiple others did knowingly engage in a riot inside the government facility where property damage and assaults occurred."

During a jail confinement hearing, Roberts also ordered Cooks to be transferred to the Scott County Jail.

Cooks also was being held in the Juvenile Detention Center on an adult charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davenport Police arrested Cooks on the gun charge on Sept. 23.

Both teens made a first appearance Friday in Scott County District Court on the kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

Magistrate Jay Sommers set bond for each of the teens at $10,000, cash only. Sommers also scheduled preliminary hearings for each teen for Oct. 14.

Both Cooks and Harper were being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail.

A third juvenile allegedly involved in the escape continued to be held Friday night at the Juvenile Detention Center. He is charged with rioting and escape. His name and age were not released by authorities.

The director of the Juvenile Detention Center, Jeremy Kaiser, confirmed in an email that an escape attempt had been made, but no one got away.

Davenport police officers and Scott County deputies arrived quickly and caught the fleeing juveniles in the facility, he said.

“We are grateful for the support from law enforcement and thankful that no one was injured,” he wrote Friday afternoon.

Kaiser did not provide further details about how the incident unfolded or the people who were involved.

The facility is located near the Scott County Jail in downtown Davenport.