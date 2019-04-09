Two teenage boys - 15 and 17 respectively - have been charged in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at the Eldridge Mart Monday night, Eldridge police said in a media release.
They are both charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 yeas in prison. The 15-year-old is being held at the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center, while the 17-year-old is being held at the Scott County Jail. Police have not released their names.
Police were called to Eldridge Mart, 209 E. LeClaire Road, just before 10 p.m. Monday for a report of a robbery. Police say the teens went into the store armed with rifle-type weapons and demanded money.
They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, police say. No injuries were reported.
Officers located both weapons, which turned out to be Airsoft guns, in the area of the store, police say.
Officers, with assistance from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in Park View around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the robbery and the two teens were taken into custody.