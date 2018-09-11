Davenport police search this Hyundai Veracruz after arresting two 16-year-old boys Tuesday who led officers on a chase through the west end of the city before taking Interstate 280 north and crashing on West Kimberly Road.
Even though the airbags in this Hyundai Veracruz deployed, the front windshield still was cracked. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on gun crimes after leading police on a chase through the city's west end. The crash occurred on West Kimberly Road at the Interstate 280 interchange.
A Davenport Police officer talks with Marco Magdaleno, 16, who was arrested after the vehicle in which he was a passenger fled from police. Magdaleno was being held on weapons-related charges Tuesday in the Scott County Jail.
Davenport Police Officers escort Calvin Morrow Jr. to a squad car Tuesday. Morrow is charged with weapons-related offenses as well as traffic offenses after he led police on a chase through the city's west end. The pursuit ended when the Hyundai Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the Interstate 280 interchange.
Davenport Police Officer Ben Blaser inspects a prescription bottle he found while searching the middle console of a Hyundai Veracruz which led police on a chase Tuesday. The pursuit ended when the Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange. Two teens were arrested on weapons-related charges.
Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver searches the back seat of a Hyundai Veracruz that fled from police Tuesday. The pursuit came to an end when the Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and later charged with weapons-related offenses.
A small bag of marijuana was seized Tuesday from a Hyundai Veracruz that fled police and led officers on a chase through Davenport's west end. The pursuit ended when the Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange.
The driver of this Chevrolet Cruze suffered minor injuries when her car was struck on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange by a Hyundai Veracruz that was fleeing Davenport police. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on weapons-related charges. The vehicle was on the Davenport Police Department's pursuit list after being involved in recent gun crime incidents.
Davenport police search this Hyundai Veracruz after arresting two 16-year-old boys Tuesday who led officers on a chase through the west end of the city before taking Interstate 280 north and crashing on West Kimberly Road.
Even though the airbags in this Hyundai Veracruz deployed, the front windshield still was cracked. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on gun crimes after leading police on a chase through the city's west end. The crash occurred on West Kimberly Road at the Interstate 280 interchange.
A Davenport Police officer talks with Marco Magdaleno, 16, who was arrested after the vehicle in which he was a passenger fled from police. Magdaleno was being held on weapons-related charges Tuesday in the Scott County Jail.
Davenport Police Officers escort Calvin Morrow Jr. to a squad car Tuesday. Morrow is charged with weapons-related offenses as well as traffic offenses after he led police on a chase through the city's west end. The pursuit ended when the Hyundai Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the Interstate 280 interchange.
Davenport Police Officer Ben Blaser inspects a prescription bottle he found while searching the middle console of a Hyundai Veracruz which led police on a chase Tuesday. The pursuit ended when the Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange. Two teens were arrested on weapons-related charges.
Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver searches the back seat of a Hyundai Veracruz that fled from police Tuesday. The pursuit came to an end when the Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested and later charged with weapons-related offenses.
A small bag of marijuana was seized Tuesday from a Hyundai Veracruz that fled police and led officers on a chase through Davenport's west end. The pursuit ended when the Veracruz crashed on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange.
The driver of this Chevrolet Cruze suffered minor injuries when her car was struck on West Kimberly Road at the I-280 interchange by a Hyundai Veracruz that was fleeing Davenport police. Two 16-year-old boys were arrested on weapons-related charges. The vehicle was on the Davenport Police Department's pursuit list after being involved in recent gun crime incidents.
Two 16-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday after leading Davenport police on a chase through the west end of the city and onto Interstate 280 before crashing on West Kimberly Road, police said.
Davenport police said the vehicle, a Hyundai Veracruz, was on the department’s pursuit list for recent gun crime involvements, including a shots-fired incident Monday.
The pursuit of the vehicle began at 4:47 p.m. at Waverly and Telegraph roads in Davenport when an officer saw it was being driven on the wrong side of the road. The pursuit went onto westbound U.S. 61, River Drive in Davenport, and then onto northbound I-280.
The pursuit ended when the Veracruz took the West Kimberly Road exit and crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the Cruze suffered minor injuries for which she was treated at the scene.
The two boys who occupied the front seats of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot into a farm field but officers were able to capture both of them. A juvenile girl who was in the backseat was taken into custody but was not charged.
A Davenport squad also suffered minor damage when it struck the Veracruz during a maneuver to end the chase.
During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a small bag of marijuana.
After being questioned by officers, the boys were charged with felonies and turned over to the Scott County Jail.
Marcos Magdaleno and Calvin Morrow Jr., both of Davenport, each are charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
Morrow also is facing several driving-related charges from the pursuit and crash.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get a daily summary of the news every morning
The Veracruz belonged to a member of the Morrow family.
Both teens were being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail.
Davenport police were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff's Department.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.