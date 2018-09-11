Try 1 month for 99¢

Two 16-year-old boys were arrested Tuesday after leading Davenport police on a chase through the west end of the city and onto Interstate 280 before crashing on West Kimberly Road, police said.

Davenport police said the vehicle, a Hyundai Veracruz, was on the department’s pursuit list for recent gun crime involvements, including a shots-fired incident Monday.

The pursuit of the vehicle began at 4:47 p.m. at Waverly and Telegraph roads in Davenport when an officer saw it was being driven on the wrong side of the road. The pursuit went onto westbound U.S. 61, River Drive in Davenport, and then onto northbound I-280.

The pursuit ended when the Veracruz took the West Kimberly Road exit and crashed into a Chevrolet Cruze. The driver of the Cruze suffered minor injuries for which she was treated at the scene.

The two boys who occupied the front seats of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot into a farm field but officers were able to capture both of them. A juvenile girl who was in the backseat was taken into custody but was not charged.

A Davenport squad also suffered minor damage when it struck the Veracruz during a maneuver to end the chase.

During a search of the vehicle, officers discovered a small bag of marijuana.

After being questioned by officers, the boys were charged with felonies and turned over to the Scott County Jail.

Marcos Magdaleno and Calvin Morrow Jr., both of Davenport, each are charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years, and going armed with intent, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.

Morrow also is facing several driving-related charges from the pursuit and crash.

The Veracruz belonged to a member of the Morrow family.

Both teens were being held without bond Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail. 

Davenport police were assisted by the Iowa State Patrol and the Scott County Sheriff's Department. 

