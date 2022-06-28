Two teens seriously wounded late Monday in two Davenport shootings

A 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy suffered serious but not life threatening wounds late Monday in separate Davenport shootings.

The man was shot at 11:05 p.m. in the 1000 block of Scott Street, according to the Davenport Police Department.

Someone shot the boy at 11:16 p.m. in the 300 block of East Dover Court.

Both persons were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

The driver of a private vehicle took the 19-year-old while a Medic EMS ambulance took the boy to the hospital, police said.

Police said early Tuesday that the shootings were not related.

Further details about the two wounded people and the circumstances of their shootings were not available Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

The Davenport police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

