Two Thomson inmates have COVID-19

There are now two inmates with COVID-19 at the federal penitentiary near Thomson, Ill.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons’ COVID-19 website indicated only the two Thomson inmates, no prison staff. It did not provide any details about the ill prisoners or when and how they may have contracted the illness.
Thomson penitentiary is mainly high security but includes a minimum security camp, its website states. As of Friday, Thomson had 1,105 inmates, with 1,035 of them high security, and the remaining 70 at the camp.
The bureau was asked for more specifics about the inmates — including their conditions, when they arrived at Thomson, and how they may have contracted the coronavirus — but declined to provide more information about them, citing privacy concerns.
It did provide some general details about how ill inmates were treated for COVID-19.
“The Bureau of Prisons ... follows (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance the same as community doctors and hospitals with regard to quarantine and isolation procedures, along with providing appropriate treatment,” the bureau said in its response.
Most of the inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not exhibiting outward symptoms or ill effects, according to the statement. They do not require hospitalization, so are only isolated.
Those who have symptoms are isolated and cared for based on the acuteness of their illness, up to and including hospitalization, the bureau stated.
At the end of April, the BOP announced Thomson would be one of a number of bureau facilities across the country that would serve as quarantine sites for new inmates beginning their sentences.
The bureau has said facilities that usually hold new inmates did not have the resources or space to hold prisoners for the longer periods needed to verify whether they were ill.
The quarantine sites were not for housing inmates known to have COVID-19, and new inmates were screened for infection, the bureau said shortly after the program was announced.
The bureau has otherwise tried to minimize transfers to help control the coronavirus’ spread, and has reduced them by 93 percent compared to June 2019, according to the statement issued Friday.
The quarantine site program drew criticism from federal legislators, including U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, and U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, and Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois.
The legislators' concerns included whether the bureau’s screening for coronavirus was robust enough to prevent ill inmates who were not exhibiting symptoms from being transferred.
In May, the legislators announced Thomson was removed from the quarantine site list, and the BOP would take more stringent steps for identifying the illness among the inmates.
It was not the first time the Quad-Cities legislators had raised these concerns. They did so in April before the quarantine program was announced, arguing that 20 inmates from a Chicago facility who tested positive had recently been transferred to Thomson, which had no positive cases at that time.
As of Friday, there were 1,622 of the bureau’s nearly 150,000 federal inmates who tested positive, the bureau’s pandemic website states. Among the bureau’s roughly 36,000 employees, 196 had positive tests.
Since the pandemic began, there have been 80 inmate deaths attributed to COVID-19 and one employee death, but 4,503 inmates and 457 employees have recovered, the website states.
