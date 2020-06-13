Two Thomson inmates have COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There are now two inmates with COVID-19 at the federal penitentiary near Thomson, Ill.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons’ COVID-19 website indicated only the two Thomson inmates, no prison staff. It did not provide any details about the ill prisoners or when and how they may have contracted the illness.

Thomson penitentiary is mainly high security but includes a minimum security camp, its website states. As of Friday, Thomson had 1,105 inmates, with 1,035 of them high security, and the remaining 70 at the camp.

The bureau was asked for more specifics about the inmates — including their conditions, when they arrived at Thomson, and how they may have contracted the coronavirus — but declined to provide more information about them, citing privacy concerns.

It did provide some general details about how ill inmates were treated for COVID-19.

“The Bureau of Prisons ... follows (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance the same as community doctors and hospitals with regard to quarantine and isolation procedures, along with providing appropriate treatment,” the bureau said in its response.