While a jury delivered its verdict in a Davenport murder case, a trial for attempted murder was underway in the courtroom next door.

The cases occurred 18 months apart, but they're connected in the present by Davenport gangs. They're connected through time by the 2018 murder of a 16-year-old known as Jovi.

Just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, John E. Hanes III was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey. At the same time, in a neighboring Scott County courtroom, Delmont Thomas was testifying about the day in August 2022 when he was shot outside the GD Xpress on North Pine Street.

Nessiah Clark is charged with attempted murder in Thomas' shooting, as well as possession of a firearm by a felon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and assault while participating in a felony.

Hanes will spend the rest of his life in prison. Clark, already a felon, is looking at a long prison sentence if found guilty. Death, near-death and gangs are, according to the mother of one of the defendants, a fact of life for some teenagers and other young people in Davenport.

A rumor of gangs

During Thomas' testimony about the day he was shot, he was cross-examined by defense attorney Troy Smith. The attorney asked Thomas if he knew the initials "MMG."

Thomas said he did not know the meaning of the initials. Smith then asked if Thomas knew of the "Mad Max Gang." Thomas said he did not. When pressed by Smith, Thomas said, "Yeah, I may have heard of them."

Smith then asked Thomas if he knew of the Savage Life gang. Thomas again denied knowing anything about a gang. Pressed again, he answered, "I might have heard of them — talk of them."

It was the same kind of evasive answer a number of witnesses gave in testimony or depositions during Hanes' trial for the murder of Winfrey. During that trial, state witness Freddie Cooks referred to hearing "rumors" about MMG and Savage Life.

Davenport police Sgt. Jordan Sander said Hanes was a member of MMG, and he fired on the car Winfrey was in that day because Hanes believed members of Savage Life were in it.

Sander said MMG and Savage Life had a "shoot on sight" policy when they spotted each other.

On the witness stand, Thomas denied being a member of MMG or associating with any known members of that gang.

Defense attorney Smith then asked Thomas about his tattoos. After a number of contentious questions and answers, Thomas admitted to having a tattoo commemorating his cousin.

"Is that cousin's name Jovontia Jones?" Smith asked.

"Yes," Thomas answered.

Smith then asked Thomas if he knew that the Mad Max Gang was formed after the death of Jones. Thomas said he knew nothing about the gang's origins.

From Jovi to Jamon

Jovontia Jones was known as Jovi to his family and friends. He was a 16-year-old sophomore at Davenport Central High School. He ran track and worked at Hardee's.

On May 19, 2018, Jovi was outside Hilltop Liquors when a car drove by and bullets flew. He died the next day.

No one has ever been charged in connection to his murder.

According to a number of people who attended Hanes' trial last week, Jovi was a member of Savage Life, and after his death, MMG was formed.

"It was basically a revenge gang, formed to avenge Jovi's death," said Sylvia Abbey, Winfrey's aunt. She said it was not clear why members of MMG held Savage Life responsible for Jovi's death.

Jovi rests in Davenport's Pine Hill Cemetery, not far from a stand of pines — a peaceful backdrop for the dark grey stone. Pictures of Jovi as a toddler, during his grade school years and as a smiling teen are framed by the odd juxtaposition of gang letters and peace doves.

It is, perhaps, the most damning evidence of the origins of MMG and a war that has claimed the lives of at least two Davenport teens.

Javon Combs and Chrystian Smith originally were charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Winfrey. During Hanes' trial, Combs testified that MMG was formed in the wake of Jovi's murder. He said he, Hanes and Smith were members of MMG.

The connections run even deeper. LaShya Kirk was in the car with Hanes, Combs and Smith the day Winfrey was killed. Winfrey was her cousin and, during an interview with police after his murder, Kirk said she has a number of family members who are part of Savage Life.

It was Kirk who offered some explanation to why Winfrey was, in fact, a target the day he was killed. She told police investigators that a video surfaced of unidentified people at Jovi's grave, which has a headstone adorned with the letters "MMG." The video showed someone defacing the headstone.

Kirk said Winfrey's voice was on the video.

Prosecutor Elizabeth O'Donnell said during her closing argument that Combs had that video on his phone.

'Listen to your kids'

A woman in her 40s and a teenage boy sat in the pew closest to Clark during Tuesday's portion of his trial. The woman held the teen close, touching his shoulder while Thomas testified.

The nervous mother's name is Chajuan. Her 17-year-old son is called Aden.

"Nessiah (Clark) is my oldest son. My first-born, Aden's older brother. We are here for him today and as long as this is going on," she said. "There is so much I can tell you about Nessiah. There is so much the jury isn't hearing in this case."

Chajuan said "there is a context" to why Thomas was shot outside GD Xpress. She said her son feared for his life that day.

"I will say this: The violence of that day happened because of what happened in the past. Nobody shot anybody that day out of the blue, for no reason. Nessiah had been shot before. And his half-brother was shot in the same incident."

Chajuan said Clark joined a gang. The memory brought tears to her eyes.

"I want to tell you about Nessiah, when he was in junior high. It was the sixth grade," she said. "He came home crying and he said, 'Mom, please, I can't go to that school any more.' He said he was smart, and he wore glasses and the other kids picked on him. It was relentless.

"I didn't listen. I should have taken him out of the school. And he found his respect. He joined up. Did he carry a gun? Yes he did."

Aden said Thomas' testimony about MMG and Savage Life were "ridiculous."

"I'm 17, and I can tell you every teenager in Davenport knows MMG and Savage Life," he said. "I was 12 or 13 when I first started hearing about the violence and about the gangs. I know people associated with the violence. It's just a fact of life."

Chajuan said she understood her son's decision to carry a handgun.

"I would rather Nessiah to have a gun and not need it, rather than need a gun and not have it," she said. "Maybe people don't understand, but there are killers out there. The threat of violence is very, very real for these young men.

"If you're going to be on the street, you had better be armed."

Chajuan struggles when Nessiah is locked up.

"It's sad, because when my 6-year-old draws pictures of the family. Nessiah is not in them. It's hard for my 6-year-old to remember his oldest brother," she said. "But in another way — which is just as sad, really — it's a relief to know Nessiah is locked up. When he is locked up, I know he is safe.

"It's when he's out on the streets that I worry. I don't sleep. Every time I hear sirens, I wonder if he's the one laying somewhere dead. All I can say is listen to your kids. I wish I had listened to Nessiah when he was little."