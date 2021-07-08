Two wanted men captured after police chases through Davenport

Howard was then heard telling people to come out and fight with them. Howard was with a group of other people in the street involved in the disturbance. Howard was located by officers in front of that address at 8:06 p.m. during a second call about a large fight.

First-degree harassment is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years. Howard failed to appear for a hearing Oct. 14, 2020, in Scott County District Court and a warrant for his arrest was issued and his bond was forfeited.

Howard was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $27,000 and without bond on the parole violation. His bonds were reduced Thursday and now total $14,000. As of Thursday afternoon he remained in jail.

In Wednesday's second pursuit, Kanie Kani Bragg, 25, was taken into custody after leading police on a chase through city streets to the 700 block of Gaines Street where a Davenport Police officer and a Scott County Sheriff's deputy used a P.I.T. maneuver to stop his vehicle.

Police spotted Bragg in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn, 3330 E. Kimberly Road. Bragg was driving a white Toyota Rav4.

When officers tried to take Bragg into custody he fled.