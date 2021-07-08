Two wanted men captured after police pursuits through Davenport

He also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and going armed with intent, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

In a plea agreement, Howard pleaded guilty to the intimidation with a weapon, willful injury and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to a 10-year concurrent sentence for the intimidation and willful injury charges, and a consecutive five-year sentence on the felon in possession of a firearm charge, for a total of 15 years.

Howard appealed his conviction, but the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the plea of guilty and the prison sentence.

Howard was released from prison Aug. 28, 2018, and placed on parole.

The current charge of first-degree harassment, a violation of his parole, occurred at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Cpl. Bryant Wayland, officers were sent to 1315 Farnam St. to investigate a report of people fighting. Howard was identified by witnesses as standing in the street displaying a handgun in his waistband and shouting, "I'm gonna blow you away!' toward a group of people standing on the porch.