Two women accused of burglarizing Pleasant Valley High locker room during basketball game

Two Davenport women are facing charges after they allegedly burglarized the girl’s locker room at Pleasant Valley High School during a basketball game, and a classroom at Scott Community College.

Scott County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday arrested Jennifer Nicole Simpkins, 37, and Katie Sue Hutchison, 35.

Both women currently are on probation in Rock Island County, and are awaiting trial in Scott County on charges in a vehicle theft case.

In connection with the burglaries at Pleasant Valley and Scott Community College, each of the women is charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, and one count each of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. All of the charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Sgt. Joshua Wall, at 6:38 p.m. on Nov. 29, Simpkins and Hutchison were at Pleasant Valley High School. They had gone there on bicycles.

A varsity girls’ basketball game was being played between Pleasant Valley and Clinton High School.

Simpkins went into the visiting player’s locker room where she stole an Apple iPhone and a key fob to a vehicle.

The two women then rode around the Pleasant Valley High School parking lot on their bicycles with the stolen key fob attempting to find the vehicle to which the fob belonged. However, the Clinton team was bussed to the game with Pleasant Valley.

When they could not find the vehicle, Simpkins and Hutchison rode their bicycles to Scott Community College.

Once at Scott Community College, Simpkins was able to enter the school through door three. Simpkins then entered a classroom that was under construction and stole Dewalt and Milwaukee tools while Hutchison stood outside the door. Both Simpkins and Hutchison were caught on surveillance video with the tools.

Hutchison then listed the stolen items for sale on Facebook Marketplace where most of the tools were sold.

The property stolen from both burglaries totaled $2,630.

During a search warrant at the women’s residence other items that had been reported stolen were recovered.

During a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court, both Simpkins and Hutchison waived their preliminary hearings and Magistrate Peter Gierut scheduled both women to be arraigned on the charges on Dec. 29.

Both Simpkins and Hutchison were each being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $10,000, cash or surety.

Both women are on probation in Rock Island County until June 17, 2023, according to Rock Island County Circuit Court and Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records.

During a hearing June 17, 2021, in Rock Island County Circuit Court, Simpkins pleaded guilty to two charges of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to two years on probation.

Simpkins also pleaded guilty on July 7 of this year to a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and was sentenced to one year on conditional discharge, according to circuit court records.

Unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle is a Class 2 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of three to seven years.

Hutchison pleaded guilty June 17, 2021, to charges of burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She also was sentenced to two years on probation.

Hutchison also is awaiting trial in Rock Island County Circuit Court on a charge of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. A pretrial hearing in that case was supposed to be held at 1 p.m. Thursday. Rock Island County Circuit Court electronic records did not indicate Friday night if that hearing was held. Hutchison was booked into the Scott County Jail at 2:47 p.m. Thursday.

Before their arrest Thursday, both women were on pretrial release in Scott County on charges connected to a stolen vehicle case.

According to the arrest affidavits filed in that case by the Iowa State Patrol, at 1:11 a.m. on Feb. 1, Simpkins was behind the wheel of a stolen 2004 Chevrolet Impala. In the car with her were Hutchison and Charlena Louise Myers, 36, of Davenport.

When Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to make a traffic stop on the car, Simpkins led police on a chase into Moline. The three women fled the vehicle in the area of 18th Street B and 17th Avenue.

Moline police were able to locate all three woman, with Hutchison and Myers being found hiding in the garage of a nearby home.

Hutchison is charged in that case with second-degree theft. She is scheduled to go to trial on Feb. 20.

Simpkins is charged in that case with eluding, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree theft, all of which are Class D felonies. She also is charged with driving while barred, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years, and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-first offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Scott County District Court records indicate Simpkins has a pretrial conference scheduled in that case for Jan. 13. However, on Friday, Assistant Scott County Attorney Steven Berger filed a motion to revoke Simpkins’ pre-trial release in the case and have her bond set at $15,000, cash only.

Myers pleaded guilty in that case to a charge of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-third offense, a Class D felony. She was sentenced July 29 to three years on probation. She violated her probation and there is a current warrant for her arrest, according to Scott County District Court electronic records.