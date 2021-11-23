Two women found dead in car parked at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline

Two 18-year-old women were found dead in a car left running in the parking lot at Jacobs Northeast Park in East Moline Tuesday morning.
East Moline police found the car at 4:26 a.m. Tuesday. An ambulance responded to the scene and the first responders confirmed the women were dead, according to a news release from the East Moline Police Department.
Police determined the car had been parked and running at the park for several hours. There were no immediate signs of visible injures to the two women and the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
East Moline detectives are working with the Rock Island County Coroner's Office to investigate the incident, which is being considered a suspicious death. The names of the deceased have not been released yet pending notification of family.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at 309-752-1547, Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500, or utilize the Crime Stopper P3 App.
