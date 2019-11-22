Two women suffer overnight gunshot wounds in Davenport

Davenport police are investigating a shots-fired call early Friday morning that injured two people.

The reports of shots fired came in at about 2 a.m. for the area of Locust and Washington streets.

Davenport police patrol units canvassed the area of the north alley of 1500 West Locust St. where they found several shell casings in the alley, according to a news release from the police department.

As police investigated this scene, Genesis West Medical Center contacted dispatchers and advised they had two adult female gunshot victims walk into the Emergency Department.

Both victims were later transported to Genesis East for treatment. Their injuries appear not to be life threatening.

No other injuries or damage was reported.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to “DO WHAT’S RIGHT”, and call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA.”

