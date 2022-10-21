 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two wounded by gunfire in Morrison

Illinois State Police logo

Two people were wounded by gunfire early Friday in Morrison as the Illinois State Police served a search warrant on a residence.

A state police Special Weapons Team executed the warrant around 5:30 a.m. at a house in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, according to the state police. As they were serving the warrant, troopers heard shots fired inside, then found a person armed with a gun.

The armed person, who has not yet been identified, was wounded by gunfire, the state police said. They declined to say who fired the shots.

As the state police team continued to search the residence, they located a female who also had sustained a gunshot wound, police said.

Both wounded subjects were transported to a hospital for treatment.

As of Friday afternoon, the investigation still was in its preliminary stages and further details were not yet available, the state police said.

This report will be updated.

