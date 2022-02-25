Two wounded in Moline shooting Friday afternoon

Two people were wounded Friday in a shooting in the 1400 block of 13th Avenue, Moline Police said.

The shooting occurred at 4:32 p.m.

Moline Police said the two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene is secure and there is no threat to the public, police said.

It appears both parties involved in the incident are known to each other, police said.

This story will be updated as police release more information.

