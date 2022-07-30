Two wounded in separate shootings early Saturday in Rock Island

Two men were wounded early Saturday in separate shootings in Rock Island.

Deputy Chief of Police Timothy McCloud said the first shooting occurred at 12:54 a.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area to investigate a report of shots fired. While officers located a shooting scene, there were no victims or witnesses.

At 1:49 a.m., Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, called police to report that a 20-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound arrived by private vehicle.

The investigation linked the man to the earlier shooting incident.

At 1:24 a.m., officers were sent to the 1000 block of 11th Avenue to investigate another report of shots fired.

Officers located a 43-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island for treatment.

McCloud said that during the investigation it was learned that an unidentified person shot the man as he was seated in his vehicle.

No arrests had been made in connection with the cases Saturday afternoon.

Both incidents remain under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”