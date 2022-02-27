Two wounded in shooting outside Bowlmor in Davenport

Two people were wounded late Saturday in a shooting incident in front of Bowlmor Lanes, 2952 Brady St., Davenport Police said.

The people wounded were described as males, but police had not identified the victims or ages. The conditions of the victims were not available early Sunday.

Both of the victims were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

Police are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.

Police were called to the scene at 11:10 p.m. Police located five shell casings along the sidewalk in front of the business.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

